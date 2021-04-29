Sanjay Agrawal heads new GRA executive committee

HT Bureau

Guwahati, April 28: Amid surge of Coronavirus, the fourth annual general meeting of the Guwahati Realtors Association (GRA) was organised through the online zoom app.

During the annual general meeting Sanjay Agrawal was unanimously elected as the new president of GRA. The general meeting organised online was attended by Tarun Bhatia, president of NAR India, Robin Mitruka, president of Siliguri Association, Santosh Senapati, president of Odisha Association among others.

Agrawal said that his main task is to connect the people of real estate of North East with the organisation and solve their problems through GRA Platform. Apart from this, it is also important for the organisation to contribute to social work like helping the needy people in the era of the Corona pandemic.