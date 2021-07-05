Sanskar Bharati requests for Blood bank in Hojai 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 4: For the installation of a public ‘Blood Bank’ in Hojai district, ‘Sanskar Bharati’, Hojai, have forwarded a memorandum to minister for health and family welfare Keshab Mahanta through the MLA of 91 Hojai LAC Ramkrishna Ghosh on Sunday.

In the memorandum they have requested the health minister to install a blood bank here in the district, especially at the 100-bedded Jorapukhuri Civil Hospital. They have mentioned that Hojai is a vast district spread over 1,685 square km with a population of around 9,31,328 people. It comprises three assembly constituencies namely Hojai LAC, Jamunamukh and Lumding.

“It is a matter of complete surprise that even after more than seventy years of our independence Hojai is lacking a public ‘Blood-Bank’. A public blood bank is the need of the hour for the people of the district and nearby areas, as due to lack of availability of blood many patients have to succumb to their injury,” Bishal Bhattacharjee, town coordinator, Sanskar Bharati, Hojai, said.

In the memorandum, they have further added that many patients have to lose their life and many mothers often lose their lives in labour rooms, other serious patients have to leave their last breath only for non-availability of blood and most of the hospitals here are barred of any blood bank or blood transfusion facilities, Bhattacharjee said.