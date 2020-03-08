Sansuma revolts against Bodo Accord, to revive statehood movement

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 8: Former MP Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary on Sunday came out openly against the third Bodo Peace Accord saying that it is not acceptable to the Bodo society as it was signed leaving the ABSU leaders in the dark.

Bwiswmuthiary, who was one of the founders of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and senior leader of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), was denied ticket by the party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“We have been demanding a separate Bodoland state. But the third Bodo accord tactically brought an unwanted juncture,” he said adding that he will take the lead in reviving the movement for Bodoland statehood again.

The third Bodo Peace Accord was signed by the Centre and the state governments with the leaders of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) in New Delhi on January 27, last.

“The third Bodo Peace Accord is not acceptable to the Bodo society. It was signed under a political conspiracy leaving the ABSU in the dark,” Bwiswmuthiary told reporters after a special convention of former leaders and members of ABSU to review the third Bodo Peace Accord at the PWD guest house here on Sunday.

Bwiswmuthiary said that the convention reviewed deeply the accord and decided to revive the Bodoland Statehood Movement for seeking separate Bodoland state under Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution of India.

“The Bodo people are not fully satisfied with the accord. The accord can not turn the hopes and aspirations of the Bodo people into reality,” Bwiswmuthiary said.

A delegation comprising former ABSU leaders and workers will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital to put pressurise on the Centre for resumption of political dialogue with pressure groups on Bodoland statehood issue, Bwiswmuthiary said.

He said that a new series of movement will be carried out within short span of month in support of creating separate Bodoland statehood in the region.

As many as 50 former ABSU leaders and members as well social activists attended the session which was chaired by noted writer Hiracharan Narzinary.

Former ABSU leaders Daorao Dekhreb Narzary, Pradip Kumar Daimary, Rabiram Brahma, Santala Basumatary, social activist Zebraram Mushahary, Ranjit Borgoyary, Prafullo Boro, Dinonath Basumatary attendees in the programme.