Santosh Hojai killing: 36-hr Dima Hasao bandh on May 14

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 12: The Halali Progressive Welfare Society (HPWS), Dima Hasao has proposed a 36-hour bandh from 5 am of May 14 to 5 pm of May 15 demanding immediate arrest of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surya Kanta Morang, who is allegedly involved in the kidnapping and killing of militant-turn businessman Santosh Hojai in the last part of April this year.

The organisation also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find out the truth behind the kidnapping and subsequent killing of the businessman.

The HPWS, Khaspur Royal Capital Development Committee and All Dimasa Students Union (ADSU) of three districts of Barak valley demanded immediate arrest of culprits of Santosh Hojai, who is also former DHD leader.

Dilip Nunisa -led Halali Progressive Welfare Society staged a sit-in-silent dharna in-front of DC office Haflong demanding arrest of Morang on Monday.

Declaring the 36-hour bandh, the HPWS appealed to all sections of the people maintain peace and tranquility during bandh period.

Some essential services, including water supply, milk, electricity, health services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.