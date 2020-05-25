Santosh Hojai Killing: Harangajao OC suspended

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 24: The newly appointed superintendent of police, Dima Hasao Jayanta Singh has suspended officer in charge of Harangajao police station Anshuman Rajkumar for negligence of duty.

The suspension came at a time when several civil organizations have been demanding the ouster of the OC for refusing to register an FIR of wife of late Santosh Hojai on time.

Mention be made that Santosh Hojai – former DHD leader-turned businessman was abducted on April 24 evening by a group of unidentified persons from his residence at Gamadi. Rajkumar at the time had refused to receive the FIR from the family of Hojai and subsequently concerned people of that area ghearaod the police station demanded his suspension.

The body of Santosh Hojai was later recovered on April 30 at Lailing Reserve Forest near NH 27 road under Langting Police Station of Maibang Sub-division in Dima Hasao district, Assam.