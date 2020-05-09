Santosh Hojai killing: Protestors bay for DSP’s blood

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 8: Hundreds of people on Friday staged a dharna at Harangajao demanding immediate arrest and suspension of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of militant-turn contractor Santosh Hojai.

The protestors also burnt effigy of the DSP Surjya Kanta Morang.

An allegation was made after CCTV footage of DSP along with other policemen buying fuel in a Jerrycan from Maibang oil depot next day after the abduction had gone viral.

Hojai was abducted by five unidentified men from his residence at Damadi Hawar under Harangajao police station on April 24 evening. Six days later, his decomposed body was found buried along NH 27 (around 100 km from his home) at Lailing reserve forest under Langting police station.

The body was later dug out in the presence of an executive magistrate. Hojai leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son.

Following recovery of Hojai’s body, his widow had submitted a fresh affidavit in the Gauhati High Court alleging a deputy superintendent of police was involved in the incident. An FIR has been lodged in Harangajao police station against the officer and other policemen.

Meanwhile, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa condemned the incident and said that such incident should not be repeated in future.

Gorlosa also informed that they will form an organisation to protect ex-cadre of DHD. “We have urged chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for protection of ex cadre so that such incident not to be repeat in future. Whoever is behind the crime, should be book behind bar and be punish as per law,” Gorlosa added.

As per direction of the Gauhati HC the government had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by deputy inspector-general of police (Southern range) Dilip Kumar Dey, to conduct an investigation into the incident in relation to the Harangajao police station case registered under Section 365 of the IPC. The court had order to submit the report on or before 8th of June and made it clear that the lockdown should not be excused for delay or quality of investigation.