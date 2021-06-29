Santosh Hojai murder: CID to file chargesheet by August

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 28: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police will file the charge sheet of the startling Santosh Hojai kidnapping and murder case in the first week of August, Gauhati High Court lawyer Desrindao Thaosen informed here on Monday.

The investigation of the CID, which was entrusted to probe into the case by Gauhati High Court, has reached its final stage, Thaosen, who appeared on behalf of the victim in the court said.

Some of the accused persons were already arrested while an accused DSP Surjya Kanta Morang was granted bail by the court in connection with the case.

“The CID has already interrogated all accused persons who were alleged/ suspected to have been involved in the case,” Thaosen added.

Santosh Hojai, a militant-turned businessman, was abducted by five unidentified men in plain clothes from his house at Damadi Hawar under Harangajao police station on April 24, 2020.

His wife Jayanta Hojai went to file an FIR, but the officer-in-charge, SI Angshu Rajkumar refused to register the FIR, saying that her husband will return home by the next day.

Two days after when Hojai didn’t return home after receiving assurance from the OC, peoples of nearby area protest against the officer-in-charge and finally registered the complaint.

Six days later Hojai’s decomposed and partly burnt body was found buried near NH-27 road, 100km from his home at Lailing reserve forest under Langting police station in Dima Hasao district.

Later the body was exhumed in presence of an executive magistrate. Subsequently, his wife filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court on April 28, two days before his body was found, seeking a directive to the police to expedite the search.

Following the recovery of the body, Hojai’s wife filed an affidavit at Guwahati HC and the court ordered an SIT under DIG (SR) and remanded Kanchan Naiding, cadre of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) for three days for interrogation in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the then DSP, Surya Kanta Morang and several police personnel buying fuel in a jerry-can from Maibang petrol depot to which Hojai’s wife has alleged the identification of DSP Surjya Kanta Morang to have come to her house and abducted her husband surfaced on social media triggering a series of protest against the police administration. However the DSP has been transferred to outside the district in a major police officers reshuffle in the state and to ensure free and fair investigation.

In June 2020 the HC ordered the Assam DGP to entrust CID into the investigation and disengage the SIT, in November 2020, the CID arrested two police constables who were involved in the adduction and murdered case and recorded their statement.