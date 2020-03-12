Saoraigwra boost for BPF ahead of poll

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 12: In a major political development in the poll-bound Bodoland Territorial Council, the president of the recently-disbanded Saoraigwra faction of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-S), B Saoraigwra alias Amar Basumatary joined the ruling Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) at a party function on Thursday in Chirang district.

The election notification of BTC was announced on Wednesday.

Saoraigwra joined the party in a meeting held at Chirang block BPF office at Kashikotra in the presence of Assam minister and senior BPF leader Chandan Brahma, BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary, BPF leader Paniram Brahma.

Saoraigwra, one of the signatories of the third Bodo peace accord which was signed on January 27 last in a tripartite peace talks, is likely to contest from Chirang constituency on BPF ticket as ruling party is likely to announce third phase of candidates lists within two days.

Notably, general secretary of the disbanded NDFB-S, B R Ferenga joined the UPPL party on Tuesday at Dotma in Kokrajhar along with several organisation members as well wishers.

The ruling BPF has already announced 18 candidates for the elections and the list of remaining seats has been finalised, said a senior BPF leader.

After joining the party, the former militant leader Saoraigwra said that all the cadres of the disbanded NDFB(S) organisation will follow his path and joining the ruling party within short span of days.

“I am coming here in the party to serve the common masses for betterment and welfare initiatives of the common citizens. The BPF party was working for the all round development amongst the society and hoped that citizens are getting more services in near future,” Saoraigwra added.

He has also expressed his confidence that BPF will sweep council elections as irrespective of communities are coming forward to support ruling BPF party.

Meanwhile, 13 candidates and their representatives contesting from the 13 – Chirang (ST), 14 – Chirang Duars (ST) and 15- Kajalgaon (ST) Bodoland Territorial Council Constituencies (BTCC) collected nomination forms on Thursday.

However, no candidate filed paper on the first day after the State Election Commission announced the schedule of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that 4 nomination forms were issued for 13 – Chirang (ST) BTCC, 5 nomination forms were issued for 14 – Chirang Duars (ST) BTCC and 4 forms for 15- Kajalgaon (ST) BTCC.

Leaders of BPF, UPPL, BJP, Congress (I) and other independent aspirants reached the office of the Returning Officer, Chirang for nomination forms.