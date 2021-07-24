Saoraigwra hails surrendered NLFB leaders 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 23: Former president of NDFB-S and one of the BTR accord signatories, B Saoraigwra (Saikhong Basumatary) hailed the NLFB’s decision for coming mainstream. Notably, NLFB leader M Batha and his 22 associate members laid down arms and surrendered before the police administration amidst the presence of Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika and BTR administration CEM Pramod Boro on Thursday in Udalguri district. Saoraigw ra while attending a program in Kokrajhar on Friday, said that the society wants peace and harmony among the society. BTC MCLA Saoraigwra, said, “Today’s era is an era of peacebuilding as well tranquillity environment in the state, so NLFB’s surrender moment was regarded as an acceptable situation for the society.”

Saoraigwra has urged all members of the NLFB militant outfit organisation to come forward to the mainstream as top leaders of the NLFB have so far surrendered. “I welcome all leaders and members of NLFB who surrendered before the government to ensure the healthy welfare and development of the society across the state. I also appeal to all members who are yet to come to the mainstream and remaining NLFB members must join the mainstream,” Saoraigwra added.

Meanwhile, an awareness program for pre-recruitment of constable (GD) in central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) was organised on Friday at Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar to create awareness on recruiting procedures in Bodoland Territorial Council districts. Over 600 youths participated in the program which was organised by the central industrial security forces (CISF) unit of Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project (BTPP)/NTPC Salakati Kokrajhar. CISF Commandant Salakati unit, HK Brahma and several senior officials of CISF imparted training on the recruitment process besides bringing healthy awareness among the attending participants.