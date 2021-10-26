Saranan Borthakur award to Swadhinata Mahanta, Srijaya Senapati

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 25: Saranan Borthakur award was conferred to Dr. Swadhinata Mahanta, litterateur and organisational founding secretary of Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samity and Srijaya Senapati, vice president of the Samity at a brief function held at Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samity head office in Tezpur. Bhupesh Ch. Das, deputy commissioner of Sonitpur attended the programme as the chief guest while among other dignitaries Dr. Charu Saharia Nath, president of Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samity, Ranjan Kalita, principal, Rangapara College, and the members of Lekhika Samaroh Samity were present and remembered the noteworthy contributions of Saranan Borthakur towards the social and cultural field throughout his life.