Sarba, Himanta meet Mukhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan and briefed him on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Sonowal along with Sarma during the meeting informed the governor about various measures that the state government has taken to prevent coronavirus outbreak and other welfare projects that the state government has taken for all sections of the people of the state.

The meeting apprised the Governor of the current status and state’s plan of action against the spread of the global pandemic COVID-19. They also apprised the governor of the line of action of the state government in terms of containing and controlling the spread of novel corona virus and state’s response to deal with the situation arising out of nation-wide lock down in the state.

They informed the governor that considering the impact of the lockdown on lives of the common people the state government has taken several steps to mitigate the shortages of essential commodities like maintaining supply chain and other items of life saving importance.

The chief minister also drew the attention of the governor to the state government’s steps on pragmatic intervention to lessen the likely hardships of the people of all sections.

They informed the governor that because of timely intervention of the state machinery, the chain of transmission of the virus has been broken and as a result the state has a smaller number of active cases at present. They also briefed the governor about the treatment protocol and the health infrastructure pushed into service for the treatment of the COVID-19.