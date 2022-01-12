Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Sports Varsity Work at Chabua

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Jan 11: Union minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the construction works of the first sports university of Assam, the Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University at Chabua in Dibrugarh district.

Reminiscing the ideals of great social reformer Sri Aniruddhadeva, the Union minister said that the world class university set up in the name of the great Saint of the Maomoriya sattriya community will not only give a platform to athletes of Chabua and Dibrugarh, but also to those of other parts of the state and the entire NorthEast.

“Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika with his evergreen song ‘Ai Prithibi ek krirangan, krira hol shantir prangon’ gave the message of how sports is the harbinger of peace and harmony. The Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University has an important role to play in this regard. I believe its world class infrastructure and talents will give a new direction towards development of sports in the region,” the Union minister added.

The Union minister further stated, “Sports does not only bring achievements but also good health, human values and service to the society. Today, sports is an industry. Aspects like sports medicine and sports science are fields which are in much demand nowadays. Sports today provides employment opportunities and income generation avenues. Through sports, people can become Atma Nirbhar.”

Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Punakon Baruah, Terosh Gowalla, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council CEM Dipu Ranjan Makrari, Mayamora Modarkhat Satra Sattradhikar Baishnavananda Goswami, VC Jayprakash Verma, representatives of Matak Autonomous Council, officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.