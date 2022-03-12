Satellite Township in Guwahati: GMDA Team Visits Raipur On Study Tour

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) team engaged in the exercise of setting up Satellite Township in Guwahati, on Friday inspected the Kamal Vihar scheme of Raipur Development Authority, Chhattisgarh under the leadership of deputy chairman Mukuta Deka. He inquired about the policy of land acquisition in Kamal Vihar and went to the planning site and saw the development and construction works done there. Returning from a short visit, Deka spoke to RDA chairman Subhash Dhuppad over phone and praised the quality of development and construction of Kamal Vihar Yojna.

Deka also appreciated the authority for the plots, flats being given to the public at low prices.

The team of Guwahati on Thursday had reviewed the plans of Nava Raipur Atal Municipal Development Authority and on Friday it reached RDA to study the land pooling policy of Kamal Vihar Yojna.

The technical advisor of Kamal Vihar Scheme through a presentation gave detailed information regarding the concept of Kamal Vihar Yojna, financial arrangement, land acquisition policy from the landowners of the scheme and its implementation. After this, the GMDA team visited the road, underground drains, 33 kilowatt electric sub-station, sewerage treatment plant for treated water and EWS and LIG flats being built there under infrastructure development in Kamal Vihar Scheme. Appreciating the cost of construction and cost of EWS and LIG flats under construction, the GMDA team said that Raipur Development Authority has done a very good job.

The deputy chairman, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority said, “We had heard a lot of good things about the land pool policy of Raipur Development Authority, so we have come to see it. We found that through this land pooling policy, it is a good and worthwhile policy to work with the landowners as partners in the planning. He said that it will be our endeavour that we should also adopt the good things of this land pool policy.”

During Friday’s visit, Deepak Kumar Bezbarua and Devraj Kalita, joint directors of Town and Country Planning, Government of Assam, Mukuta Deka, deputy chairman, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Kirti Talukdar, assistant engineer, additional CEO of RDA Naveen Kumar Thakur, superintending engineer Anil Gupta and MS Pandey, assistant engineer HP Pandariya, technical advisor Zakir Khan of Buildcraft, deputy engineers Kirti Kemro and Rakesh Manhare were present.