Sattradhikar Narayan Chandra Goswami passes away

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Sattradhikar Narayan Chandra Goswami of Natun Kamalabari Satra in Majuli passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday morning.

A revered religious leader and social reformer Goswami had breathed his last at Nemcare Hospital where he was admitted following prolong illness.

Goswami who was recipient of Sankardeva Award was also awarded honorary Doctor of Literature (D Lit) degree by Dibrugarh University in 2010. He penned several books on Vaishnavite culture.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi mourned the death of spiritual and intellectual leader, Sattradhikar Goswami and said, “Narayan Chandra Goswami, a spiritual and intellectual leader and also an erudite Vaishnavite scholar, dedicated his life for the promotion of satra culture across the country”.

“His death is a huge loss for the socio-cultural and spiritual epithet of the state,” Mukhi said.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Sattradhikar Goswami.

Sonowal offered floral tributes and prayers to the departed soul of the venerated scholar in Guwahati.

“We are all pained by the demise of Sattradhikar Narayan Chandra Goswami. He made immense contribution towards Satriya culture of Assam. We should all follow the ideals he has shown to use during his lifetime,” Sonowal said in a statement here.

“The death of the scholar who was honoured with more than twenty awards including Sankardeva Bota is an irreparable loss to the society,” finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Condoling the death, state industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, ‘Satradhikar Narayan Chandra Goswami was an erudite scholar of Brajawali and Sanskrit language. His works and contributions are treasure trove of Satriya literature and culture. His demise is an irreparable loss to our society’.

Biswanath correspondent adds: Bare Sahariya Bhaona Committee of Jamugurihat condoled the demise of Sattradhikar Goswami.

In a statement, Bare Sahariya Bhaona Committee president Bhaba Goswami and principal secretary Jayanta Bora said the demise of Sattradhikar Goswami is a great loss to the Assamese society and the nation as well. Notably, Sattradhikar Goswami had chaired a meeting in 1993 where the memorabilia of Bare Chahariya Bhaona; Jamugurihat was released.