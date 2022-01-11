SBI ATM Looted in Raha

HT Correspondent

RAHA, Jan 10: A gang of unidentified men broke open three ATM machines belonging to State Bank of India (SBI ) in Raha bazar area on Sunday night. They managed to escape with cash amounting to several lakhs of rupees while no security guard had been deployed at the kiosk by the concerned agency, the Police said.

Interestingly, the miscreants used a gas-cutter to break the machine and escaped with the cash. The incident came to light on Monday morning. The ATM kiosk is attached to the SBI Raha branch office and the Police suspect that the thieves may have broken into the cash machine after midnight.

It was a well-planned robbery and the gang cut the heavy-metal ATM machines with a gas cutter and stole over lakhs of rupees from the cash chests, police further added.

After the loot, the thieves abandoned the machines and decamped with the money.

Meanwhile, Nagaon superintendent of police Anand Mishra rushed to the spot to gather information. “We are looking into various clues and will examine the CCTV camera footage,” he said while speaking with the media. He further assured to nab the miscreants within a short time.

The local residents alleged that the bank has not appointed a security guard at the ATM.

“As per rules, if any bank branch is unable to provide security men 24X7 at ATMs, it must close them after 10 pm while keeping the other ATMs of the bank open in areas where there is constant movement of people. As the robbery took place after midnight, the thieves made sure that there was no one around and committed the crime,” local residents said.

A case has been registered at Raha Police Station in this regard.