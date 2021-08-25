SC community raises autonomy cry

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 24: The Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom has sought autonomy for the Schedule Caste community in the state and has castigated the respective governments in Assam for neglecting the community having a population of 50 lakh.

In a memorandum sent to the chief minister, through Jorhat deputy commissioner, the Jorhat district unit of the students’ body has demanded granting of autonomy for their community in the lines of other communities and ethnic groups for which autonomous councils were formed.

While alleging negligence by respective Governments towards the community, the Parishad stated that for all-round development and welfare of the Schedule Caste people granting autonomy similar to other communities was needed.

The students’ body stated that though there were six legislators and two ministers in the present state assembly, no developmental work had been initiated to uplift the Schedule Castes in the state. .

The students’ body further alleged that not allotting special funds for development of the SC community in the current budget by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has led to resentment among the SC community.