SC hearing on petitions challenging CAA validity on Wednesday

Students’ fraternity declares shutdown of NE varsities, colleges

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: The students’ fraternity of Northeastern Universities has declared a total shutdown of all the universities and colleges in Northeast on Wednesday as the Supreme Court will hear, the clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the amended citizenship law.

Over a dozen pleas have been filed in the apex court which include pleas by All Assam Students Union (AASU), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Tripura’s erstwhile ruling family scion Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi and others.

During its first hearing on December 16, a bench of Chief Justice SA. Bobde and comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant had said the pleas will be heard along with other pending matters.

The Northeastern Universities students’ fraternity hoped that during the hearing, the Supreme Court will address the “unconstitutional and contentious amendment citizenship law and its ill repercussions on the indigenous masses of Northeastern states”.

The universities in the Northeast include Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tezpur University, Assam Women’s University (AWU), Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Nagaland University, Rajiv Gandhi University, and North Eastern Regional Institite of Science and Technology (NERIST).

Along with other organisations including All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), the students from most of the universities and colleges across the Northeast have been voicing against the CAA.

Amid massive protests against the citizenship bill, it was passed by the Parliament and it became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on December 12, 2019.

Ignoring the anti-CAA protests and prior to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the validity of the Act, which has been termed by the protestors as “discriminatory” and “unconstitutional”, the central government notified the CAA on January 10.

According to the CAA, 2019, non-Muslim minorities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian — who migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, following persecution over their faith, are eligible for Indian citizenship.

On December 18, 2019, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January on a batch of petitions challenging the CAA’s legality.

The Supreme Court has fixed January 22 for hearing the anti-CAA petitions, including those filed by the AASU, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.