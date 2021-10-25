Scanty rainfall concern for farmers in Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 24: Dilawjan in Bokajan Sub-Division has received scanty rainfall this year and as a result, the paddy crop in the area is failing. The farmers of Dilawjan, Kuj gaon, Dubajan, Balipathar and Hanjanglangso, covering about 500 households are a worried lot. As the paddy crop is drying up the farmers allowed their cattle to graze on them. They said that as the crop cannot be reap anyway they might as well let their cattle graze on them.

The farmers said that there is no water in the rivers for irrigation as well due to the rampant sand mining in its upper reaches.