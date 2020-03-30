Schedule for vegetables distribution in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March 29: As directed by the state government, Dima Hasao district administration in consultation with North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) executive member for food and civil supplies, Ngamrothang Hmar made schedule for distribution of vegetables at localities of various areas.

Starting from Sunday, the vegetables were sold at five different points in Haflong at different timings through three mobile vans arranged in coordination with the Haflong market association. Locations will keep changing each day so as to make the selling points accessible to people residing in different localities

While selling of vegetables the norm of social distancing of minimum 1 meter was strictly maintained under the supervision of executive magistrate cum nodal officer, COVID-19, Ibon Teron along with executive magistrate Hemanga Nobis, police administration and officials of food & civil supply department.

The surveillance teams have indentified 427 numbers of people for home quarantine till date. While the medical team is constantly working on making adequate arrangements of all medical supplies, beds and medicines in case of probable outbreak of COVID-19 in Dima Hasao.