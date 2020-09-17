Scheme has the potential to revamp film industry in Assam: CM

Sonowal presents government subsidy to cine-entrepreneurs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: In a move to inject a fresh lease of life to cinema halls and the fraternity associated with them, chief minister Sarbanands Sonowal presented cheques as government subsidy to entrepreneurs to establish new cinema halls and reopening or renovation of closed and old cinema halls at a function held at Assam Administrative Staff College here Wednesday.

Under the scheme which is implemented by Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited for the first time, government subsidies were given to five entrepreneurs for opening of new cinema halls and five entrepreneurs for reopening or renovation of closed and old cinema halls.

For new cinema halls, government would bear subsidy up to 25 per cent or Rs. 75 lakh, for renovation of cinema halls there would be government subsidy to the tune of Rs. 25 lakh and for the opening of cinema halls the government subsidy would be Rs. 50 lakh. The government released 40 per cent of the subsidy under the scheme which the Government of Assam has taken for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the government has taken decision to help out the cinema halls to promote the exhibition of Assamese Cinema along other main stream cinemas. The scheme will also help to revamp the film industry turn into a potential industry in the state.

He said, “Assamese society is culturally deep-rooted one where people belonging to Barak, Brahmaputra, hills and plains are working together to expedite cultural development of the state”. Paying obeisance to the cultural icons like Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishu Prasad Rabha, Phani Sharma, Bhupen Hazarika, Sonowal said that the contributions of these personalities have established Assamese in the global landscape. He also said, “Assamese society is indebted to the artistes of the state as the artistes are doing their best in promoting the harmony, dignity and respect of our society”.

Sonowal also said that the COVID 19 pandemic has had its impact on the artistes of the state as their activities have been greatly restricted by the pandemic. He, however, said that the government is committed to be alongside the artistes as the government is formulating various schemes for the welfare of them.

The chief minister also thanked the artistes for generating awareness among the public in general about the safety protocols of Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the rate at which positive cases are increasing in the state, adherence to the safety measures by the people would help them to save themselves from the infection of the virus. He also sought suggestions from the artistes in matters of government’s response to public welfare in general and cultural development of the state in particular.

It may be noted that the beneficiaries given subsidy for opening new cinema halls are Jonaki Cinema Hall, Tezpur, Kelvin Cinema Hall, Guwahati, Zelimax, Bongaigaon, Chaya Cinema Hall, Tangla and P.G. Enterprise promoted cinema hall at Bypass Nagaon. For reopening or renovation of closed and old cinema halls, the beneficiaries selected are Indrapuri Cinema Hall, Barpeta, Anuradha Cine Complex, Guwahati, Nakshatra Cinema Hall, Lakhimpur, Mayapuri Cinema Hall, Bongaigaon and Nazira Film Cooperative Societies, Nazira.

Minister of State (i/c) for Culture Naba Kumar Doley while speaking on the occasion gave a brief snapshot of different schemes that Cultural Affairs Department has taken for the promotion of different cultures of the state.

Daughter of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Gyanshree Pathak also spoke on the occasion.

She recited a poem written by her father and essentially spoke on how her father made feature films in those in spite of all adversaries. She also spoke on Jonaki Cinema hall set up by Jyoti Prasad Agarwala in Tezpur and its journey over the years to reach its present status.