Scholars brainstorm on UN’s 17 sustainable goals at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 24: Hundreds of scholars from 37 Council of Scientific and Industrial Research centres across the country have congregated at the North East Institute of Science and Technology here for Gyantarang 2020.

The event, which is a brainchild of director CSIR-NEIST Dr G Narahari Sastry brings together the research scholars of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) functioning under CSIR from all across the country to brainstorm mainly on the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) identified by United Nations (UN).

The three-day event which began on Thursday will culminate on Saturday. On the second day on Friday, Sastry informed that the idea behind this event was to bridge a connect between these young scientific minds from all over the country for achieving scientific excellence through a rapport building which will facilitate exchange of knowledge, information and construction of robust scientific notions, goals and strategies.

“CSIR-NEIST has set the stage rolling for these young researchers and budding scientists of tomorrow to give a vent to their creative and out of box scientific thoughts in order to address the global challenges identified by the UN through various programmes lined up in the coming two days, apart from a cultural extravaganza,” he added.

Among the activities was a five minutes flash presentation on 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) of United Nations (UN), where students endeavoured to create awareness on these goals and voice their concerns in urging the research fraternity of India to align their research objectives with the UN sustainable development goals.

To facilitate this objective a YouTube channel has been created for easy dissemination of information and to keep propagating and updating the developments in these areas in the future too. Other programmes included series of competitions viz. Chitra-katha, an instant photography contest on themes like human behaviour, environmental care, waste management and go green; essay writing competition on the 17 UN SDGs, a quiz contest and a debate competition.

Dr Sastry in his welcome address elaborated on the idea of interdisciplinary research to address the UN sustainable development goals and the significance of having such an event to facilitate the cause.

He said that this kind of brainstorming sessions among the research scholars will lead towards more of applied oriented research which will be holistic in nature and fruitful to address societal problems. He highly commended a group of 13 AcSIR research scholars of CSIR-NEIST who had spent three days in local villages of Jorhat and took stock of the health and local societal issues of the rural masses to address them through their PhD research objectives.

The Director of AcSIR, Dr RS Sangwan in his opening remarks narrated the very basic idea of instituting AcSIR in the country. He elucidated on the importance of having large number of PhDs in the country and said that the fundamental difference of obtaining a PhD under AcSIR from rest of the institutes is the social relevance of the thesis which was one of the mandatory criteria.