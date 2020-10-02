School, colleges to reopen from Nov 1: Himanta

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 1: State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that schools, colleges in the state would reopen from November 1. Though in the fresh guidelines for Unlock 5, the Centre allowed the educational institutes to open from October 15, the Assam government decided to keep schools and colleges closed.

“We are not opening from October 15. Schools and colleges will reopen from November 1,” Sarma said.

However, informal classes from class 9 to 12 would go on in the state maintaining COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Under the revised guidelines issued by ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, reopening of schools and colleges in the country is allowed from October 15 in a graded manner. The decision to reopen schools and colleges has to be taken in consultation with the school’s/ institution’s management after assessing the situation. Attendance is not mandatory in schools.

Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Tezpur Law College at Chakighat in Sootea of Sonitpur district. The college will be constructed with a cost of Rs. 14 crore.

“To be built at Rs 14 cr, the Tezpur Law College at Chakighat in Sootea shall serve as a fine centre for legal learning,” Sarma expressed his hope over the pivotal role the college would play.

Lok Sabha MP from Tezpur Pallab Lochan Das and Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika attended the event.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for two road projects on National Highway 15.

“One is to connect Tupia, Morisuti, Rangachakua & Balijuri (Rs 45.59 cr); & the other connecting Rangachakua to Kherbari (Rs 8.75 cr),” Sarma mentioned in a tweet.