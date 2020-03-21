School teachers spreading awareness on coronavirus

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, March 21: Following the closure of schools due to Coronavirus outbreak, the school teachers here are on a different role altogether – creating awareness about the disease among the local people outside the confines of the classrooms.

School teachers of the district have fanned out to areas in and around their vicinity to augment the efforts of the district administration to contain the spread of the disease. In one such programme at Narayanpur which falls under Wards 5 and 10 of Hailakandi Municipal Board, teachers of 99 Narayanpur LP School along with education officers have come up with a novel method to create awareness about Coronavirus and remove misconceptions about it by preparing a list of do’s and don’ts. The school has started giving lessons to the villagers in which they are given information about the virus and the precautionary measures to be adopted to avoid getting infected.

Narayanpur LP School Head Teacher, Tapash Kumar Das said, “As a measure against this dreaded virus, we have taken a small step to spread awareness among the villagers about the virus. This has helped to allay fears with regards to Coronavirus. At a time when the outbreak of the fatal virus has claimed so many lives and infected many, it is time to take a stand against this new strain.” Sampa Dey, Assistant teacher in the school, said, “We are informing the local people about the symptoms of the Coronavirus and how to avoid the infection by listing what is to be done and what not to.”

Block Elementary Education Officer, Hailakandi, Rajesh Chakravarty said, “The education department in collaboration with the health department is reaching out to the people in towns and villages across the district to create awareness on the novel Coronavirus. In Hailakandi block alone, teachers of 519 numbers of LP and ME schools are organising a series of awareness programmes to sensitise the people on the mode of transmission and the safeguards to be employed to contain the spread of the disease.”

Notably, hand washing strategies that included washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, if soap and water are not available, were demonstrated to the people. Local resident, Amir Hussain, a mason, said, “The awareness program has given lot of information on Coronavirus and how to prevent the spread of the virus.”