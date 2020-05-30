Schools, colleges likely to reopen soon in phased manner

Himanta inaugurates first COVID hospital of NE at GMCH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/TEZPUR, May 29: Assam government is planning to reopen schools and colleges and other educational institutions from the first week of June, state health and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed here on Friday.

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed since March 18 as preventive measures to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“I think we are becoming ready to go back to normal life. We should go in a staged manner. When we reopen schools and colleges, at first we should open for class 10 and 12,” Sarma said.

He explained similar way in terms of opening the shopping malls. He also stated that the state government is preferring to continue with the night curfew, at least from 9 pm.

“But all these decisions will be taken by the Union government. We will implement accordingly,” the minister said.

Sarma has inaugurated a fully-functional 236-bedded COVID-19 hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Friday.

The 236-bedded super specialty block at GMCH will function as a COVID-19 treatment for now. It has been constructed with the cost of Rs. 150 crore which has been funded by the Centre. The super specialty block is equipped with 186 wards and 50 ICUs.

“This project will strengthen our efforts to fight against COVID-19. After COVID-19 is over this facility will function as a super-specialty hospital,” Sarma said.

The new unit is centrally air-conditioned and equipped with 14 Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UGVI) System, which will help in improving indoor air quality and bacteria management. Each bed has dedicated supply of medical gas.

Minister of State for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, GMCH superintendent Dr. Ramen Talukdar and health officials were also present during the inauguration.

Sarma also inaugurated a 100-bedded Maternity and Child Health Wing of Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur on Friday which will be converted to a COVID-19 treatment facility. The 100-bedded MCH wing (G+2 storied RCC building) along with accommodation for staff located at Paruwa in Tezpur has been built at a total cost of Rs 21.86 crore and the facility will become functional after its formal inauguration on Saturday.

It will, however, at the moment be used as a COVID-19 treatment facility to treat asymptomatic patients in Sontipur district while symptomatic and more serious cases will be referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, the other designated COVID-19 treatment facility in Sonitpur.

Earlier, Sarma visited DRL- DRDO, Tezpur and inaugurated the newly-created DRL Centre for COVID-19 testing facilities and was briefed by Dr SK Dwivedi, director, DRL and his team of scientists.

The minister appreciated the laboratory’s contributions in the field water testing & purification, vector borne diseases & its management, biodegradation & waste treatment and border agriculture activities.

The Assam government has initiated efforts with DRDO and ICMR to develop DRL-DRDO, Tezpur as one of recognised centres for COVID-19 sample testing.

Sarma also held a meeting with medical superintendents and doctors at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in the presence of Sonitpur district administration officials to discussed the preparedness to tackle COVID-19 in the district.

The minister also visited Mangaldai on Friday and reviewed the situation in a meeting with senior police, civil and health officials at Circuit house.