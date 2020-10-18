Schools, colleges to reopen in Assam from Nov 2

Classes to run in two streams, hostels to open from Dec 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: Schools and colleges will reopen for students in Assam from November 2, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced here on Saturday.

The schools, however, would only open for students of classes 6 to 12. Fresh guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges would also be released at a later date, Sarma said addressing a press conference here.

As for the reopening of schools for class nursery to 5, no decision has been taken. Sarma has stated that all the other classes would remain suspended until further notice.

The schools are to devise staggered timelines for all the classes from 6 to 12. As for the universities and colleges, they would be allowed to reopen as per the guidelines issued.

The classes will start from 8.30 am. The first shift of the school will begin from 8.30 am and will continue till 12.30 pm.

In the morning, 50 percent students will be attending the classes and in the second half, the other 50 percent of the students will be called. Teaching will be normal 15 days after the school opens. However, this time the burden of the curriculum will be reduced, the minister said.

Sarma also informed that examination for Class VIII, X and XII will be conducted.

“All students will be promoted to the next class. If the classroom is small, classes should be held in the auditorium. There is no objection to private sector schools offering online classes. Parents will decide whether or not to send their children to school,” Sarma said.

On the other hand, Covid-19 centres will be excluded from educational institutions.

“When the school opens, everyone will have to follow the Covid-19 protocols. Private schools should also follow this rule and there should be 20 to 25 students in each class,” the minister said.

Guidelines for engineering colleges, polytechnic

Assam government on Saturday issued guidelines following all the protocols of health, hygiene, safety guidelines under Covid-19 for reopening of engineering colleges and polytechnics across the state.

According to the guidelines, Government Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics are allowed to reopen for face to face class from November 2.

Institutions will make a plan for opening of hostel in due course with the formation of multi-stakeholder committee with members of parents/boarders/faculties/staff/ district authority to function the hostel.

Online as well as blended or mixed mode of teaching will be followed by each Institution to take care of the outstation students as required.

Each institute will make a routine of face to face teaching and online teaching which may consist of multiple sections, multiple class-timings, etc as required.

Guidelines on reopening of colleges

For reopening of universities and colleges in the state the Assam government on Saturday issued guidelines following all the protocols of health, hygiene, safety guidelines under Covid-19.

Maintaining all Covid protocols the colleges will reopen from November 2.

Staggered time table will be followed regarding which final decision will be taken by the college authority.

Student of UG first semester will have their classes on Monday and Thursday.

Student of UG third semester will have their classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Student of UG fifth semester will have their classes on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday the college will arrange for the classes in such a way so as to avoid too much crowding of the college campus. For example, college may conduct the classes of third and fifth semester in two shifts, i.e. Day (8.30 am to 12.30pm) and Afternoon (1 pm to 5 pm)

Students who are unable to attend classes in their respective colleges because of some extreme circumstances may opt to attend classes in a college of their locality with prior permission from the concerned authorities of both the colleges. However, this should be taken as a temporary measure.

College may continue with online classes along with offline classes.

For PG classes the college will follow the guidelines of the parent university UGC.

All teaching and non-teaching staff are to attend to their duties regularly from November 2.

Decision regarding reopening of hostels will intimated in due times. Attendance of students must not be enforced and purely based on parental consent.

Every college authority should coordinate with the nearest health centre/point director of health service, in case of emergency and related health checkup.