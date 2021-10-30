Schools in M’laya to resume offline classes from Nov 1

SHILLONG, Oct 29 (NNN): Meghalaya education minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday said that necessary protocols have been issued for school reopening of ‘offline classes’ for class 1 to 5 from November 1.

“After consulting with the Health department, we have decided to allow the reopening of schools from class 1 to 5 in the state,” Rymbui told reporters.

He added, “The decision was taken after taking into consideration that there is improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state. Having said that, all necessary protocols have been prescribed which need to be followed.”

Stating that the consent of the parent is paramount, Rymbui said. “We have limited the hours which the students should be in the schools as well as the number of students is also limited to 15 per class.”

He however said that the school authorities are asked to take a call based on the infrastructure they have but ensure maximum protection is given to the students.

The education minister said many states have already taken such a decision in view of the Covid-19 scenario in the country.

“Moreover, many people in the state are fully vaccinated,” he said while urging citizens who are yet to get vaccinated to undergo vaccination for the safety of everybody and that Covid-19 has affected the students to a large extent.

On the concerns expressed about the third wave of the pandemic, Rymbui however said, “We cannot predict the future. We have to think about the present taking into consideration that in case of any eventuality we have to be ready.”

He then assured, “The government in its wisdom and the Health department are fully geared up to face any eventualities.”

On the other hand, the education minister said that the government is taking decisions according to the dynamics of the situation. “Therefore, we have empowered the deputy commissioner concerned and the school managing committees to take necessary steps if anything arises. We are not fully rigid, we have to see the dynamics of the situation and we can change the decision at an appropriate time,” he stated.