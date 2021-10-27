Scindia flags off first Dibrugarh-Shillong direct flight

Dibrugarh, Oct 26 (PTI): The first direct flight on the Shillong-Dibrugarh route, under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN), was on Tuesday virtually flagged off by Union minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On the occasion, Scindia said that Shillong, one of the “highest and wettest places in the world, is not just important for the country but for the entire world”.

Noting that Shillong is known as the ‘Scotland of the East’ for its rolling hills, caves, tall waterfalls, beautiful landscapes and rich heritage and culture, he said, “There’s nothing that Meghalaya does not have to offer. The place attracts tourists from all over the world.”

Pointing out that only six airports were operational in the northeast back in 2014, he further said that the number has now risen to 15.

“Within a short span of seven years, we have achieved this ambitious target. I assure you that this is just the beginning. We are committed to enhancing the interstate and intrastate connectivity in the Northeast,” the minister stated.

Apart from improving flight connectivity, the government is also focused on developing infrastructure capabilities, along with helicopter services, for last mile delivery, Scindia maintained.

“We recently launched a helicopter policy to further promote heli services in the northeast. We want travellers from all over the country to visit the northeast,” he added

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, Shillong MP Vincent H Pala were among those who attended the event.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.