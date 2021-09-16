Scorching sun, dry taps make summers difficult for people   

72-hour non-cooperation of contractual workers continue



By Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, Sept 15: Taps ran dry in Assam in the sweltering heat of summer for the second day on Wednesday and people seethed with anger on social media at the ineptitude of a government to pay the wages of contractual workers who are on a 72-hour non-cooperation stir in support of their several demands including non-payment of wages for eight months running.

Assam stares at another day of dry taps with reports that talks with the government failed on Wednesday to resolve the issue.

The stir is being carried out by Work-Charge and Muster Roll workers posted in the districts where Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board operates, an office-bearer of the workers’ body stated here.

He said that the demands included payment of their salaries of the past eight months (in Jorhat division, but in other districts it was nine months) and regularisation of the services.

The workers’ leader said that in recent times they (workers) had been approaching higher authorities and also urged the Government to release their salaries and fulfil their other demands, but to no avail.

He stated that on July 27 last the same categories of workers had undertaken a 72-hour non-cooperation stir but had withdrawn after a day following discussions with the Jorhat deputy commissioner after his intervention.

Stating that the deputy commissioner after having consultations with higher Government authorities had assured to pay the pending salaries by August 31, the leader said that the same was not done.

He said that the workers were facing a lot of difficulties to support their families due to non-payment of salaries for a long period of time and with prices of essential goods soaring high the situation was turning from bad to worse.

An official of the Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board said here that from revenue generated in Jorhat division pending salaries of two months were paid to workers of Jorhat division last month.

The official stated that he was in touch with higher authorities of the Board regarding the matter and efforts were underway to resolve the impasse. The official added that today the Board was trying to run the water supply projects by permanent workers who were not taking part in the stir.

A customer wondered what the government was doing with the Rs. 300 average per household being collected by Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board by way of bills which came to about Rs. 40 lakh monthly in Jorhat itself.

A source said that Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat accounted for 80 per cent of revenue collected by the Board.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.