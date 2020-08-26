Scores of artistes join BJP, Cong ahead of assembly polls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: A large number of popular singers, musicians, and film personalities joined the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Tuesday in their quest for a political future.

Most of them were at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests. Singers Babu Baruah, Ajoy Phukan, and 27 fellow artistes joined the Congress. Among the scores of artistes who joined the BJP include flutist Deepak Sarma, singer Simata Shekhar, and actor Pranjana Dutta.

At a programme, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha Ripun Bora and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat welcomed the artistes to the party fold. Soon after joining, Babu belted out his popular number “Pedal Mari Mari”.

Bora said the people had embraced the BJP in the last election after getting driven by its slogan of “poribartan” (change) but they were now seeking “porittran” (respite).

Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass welcomed the newly-joined members to the party.

“Yes, there will be BJP government again,” said singer Simanta Shekhar who sang the BJP’s campaign song in the last Lok Sabha elections.

“I love BJP. Therefore, I have joined the party. I will keep playing flutes. I will only work through my flute,” said Dipak Sarma.

About a fortnight ago, well-known singer-composer Zubeen Garg was appointed as the brand ambassador of state agriculture sector. He too had actively taken part in the anti-CAA protests.