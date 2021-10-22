Scribe bodies expel two self-proclaimed journos in KA 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Bureau
DIPHU, Oct 21: Two members of the media fraternity were expelled from the press club in Karbi Anglong. The decision was taken in a joint meeting by the District Press Club of Karbi Anglong (DPCKA) and Diphu Press Club (DPC).
After the meeting in the office of the DPCKA, a joint statement was issued which said that a few people claiming to be media persons have created a bad reputation for the media in the society.
The statement further said that two persons namely Pankaj Deka and Promod Das, both self-proclaimed media persons, have been indulging in unethical activities and have created a bad reputation for the media.
DPCKA and DPC said the media will not be responsible for any further untoward incidents caused by them.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.