Scribe bodies expel two self-proclaimed journos in KA 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 21: Two members of the media fraternity were expelled from the press club in Karbi Anglong. The decision was taken in a joint meeting by the District Press Club of Karbi Anglong (DPCKA) and Diphu Press Club (DPC).

After the meeting in the office of the DPCKA, a joint statement was issued which said that a few people claiming to be media persons have created a bad reputation for the media in the society.

The statement further said that two persons namely Pankaj Deka and Promod Das, both self-proclaimed media persons, have been indulging in unethical activities and have created a bad reputation for the media.

DPCKA and DPC said the media will not be responsible for any further untoward incidents caused by them.