Scribe injured in attack by policeman

DHUBRI, Sept 14 (PTI): A journalist of Assamese daily ‘Dainik Asom’ was allegedly attacked by a policeman and severely injured when he was returning home in Dhubri, police said on Monday.

Arun Paul was attacked with a sharp weapon by the constable following an argument when he as returning home on Sunday night from nearby Gauripur town.

He received severe head injuries and was initially admitted to Gauripur primary health center from where he was shifted to Dhubri civil hospital for better treatment.

A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC against the constable at the Gauripur police station and investigations into the case are on, the police said.

Paul is the Dhubri correspondent of the Guwahati-basrd daily newspaper ‘Dainik Asom’, published by The Assam Tribune group.

Several media associations and social organizations have condemned the attack on the journalist.