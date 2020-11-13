Scribe killed in road accident in Tinsukia, CM orders probe by CID

Deceased receiving threats for his reports against corrupt practices: TV Channel

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 12: In a tragic incident, a local scribe of ‘Pratidin Time’, an electronic news channel, Parag Bhuyan (53) died after being hit by an vehicle at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Bhuyan was hit by the car which was driven by some unknown people in front of his home on Wednesday night and he was later shifted to Aditya Nursing in a critical condition in Dibrugarh where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. The incident has prompted chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to order a probe by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation into the death of the journalist.

Bhuyan, also vice president of Tinsukia Press Club, was also the younger brother of former minister and Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) convenor Jagadish Bhuyan.

Talking to ‘The Hills Times’, Tinsukia superintendent of police Siladitya Chetia said, “The incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 8.30 pm, when Bhuyan went to a chemist’s shop to buy medicines. When he was walking on the highway with one of his friends he was hit by a vehicle.”

“Prima facie say that it was not murder. After the incident we have alerted the Arunachal Police and the driver and handymen were arrested today from Namsai. They have admitted that they have hit the journalist with their vehicle. We are investigating the case from all the angles,” the SP said.

According to reports, the vehicle that caused the accident belongs to a person hailing from Samaguri in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai.

The arrested driver and handyman of the Tata DI Vehicle (AS-23-BC-7881) have been identified as James Mura and Baba Bordoloi.

The TV channel editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia issued a statement alleging that the initial approach of the police was reason for suspicion. “… We suspect that the journalist was murdered as he has been doing a series of reporting exposing illegalities and corruption around Kakopthar.”

He had received threats for these reports, Saikia said.

“We at the Pratidin Time suspect it as a planned murder and demand a detailed inquiry into the whole incident and give justice to the family of late Bhuyan and Pratidin Time”, Saikia added.

The death of the senior journalist has been widely mourned across the state.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of Bhuyan and said, “Parag Bhuyan has made significant contribution in the field of journalism and his death is an irreparable loss to the society. I convey deep sympathy to the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul”.

Sonowal instructed Tinsukia SP to seriously deal with the case.

Tinsukia Press Club along with Dibrugarh Press Club and Greater Dibrugarh Press Club condoled the sudden demise of Bhuyan and requested the police to take necessary action to arrest the culprit.

Meanwhile, Journalist Association of Assam (JAA) has demanded Rs 30 lakh compensation to the family of the slain journalist. Expressing concern over the death of the journalist, the JAA has also demanded the government for a probe into the entire incident and book the culprits involved in it.