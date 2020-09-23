Scuffle breaks out between police, AJYCP members

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Sept 23: Police arrested 20 activists of AJYCP for protesting against the implementation of the Food Safety Bill passed in the parliament on Wednesday. In protest against the Food Safety Bill, the activists of Morigaon AJYCP came down heavily on the BJP led central government for passing the Food Safety Bill in the parliament and burnt the effigy of the PM’s Narendra Modi at Morigaon police point.

As per information, the activists of the organization had a heated argument with the police following burning the effigy of the PM which later took an ugly turn. Later, police personnel arrested 20 AJYCP activists. The president of the organization Dipjyoti Basiya said that the Narendra Modi led BJP government has removed the essential commodities like onion, potato, mustard oil, rice, dal etc from the list of the Food Safety Bill which has created a great sensation among the public.