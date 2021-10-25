Sec 144 promulgated at 9 animal corridors in KNP

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 24: As per directive of Supreme Court, the authority concerned of Kaliabor Sub Division imposed 144 CrPC with immediate effect at 9 animal corridors in the world heritage site – Kaziranga National Park and also banned all kinds of government as well as private constructions at those 9 animal corridors in the park, an official release added.

Besides, use of high voltage or intensely bright electric light at night, loud volume music system, blowing loud horn and parking as well as stopping of heavy vehicles in and around all those animal corridors have been strictly prohibited through an official order on Saturday last by Pabitra Kr Das, SDO (Civil), Kaliabor Sub Division, the release further added.

In the release, it was stated that all those 9 animal corridors of the world heritage site were identified as Dwar Bagori, Mouzer Bagori, Harmoti Kanchanjuri, Hatidandi, Deodur, Chirang and Amguri under which all kinds of construction work either in government land or in private land had been strictly prohibited by the authority concerned.

Those who dare to violate the 144 CrPC strict guidelines of the government, lawful action will be initiated against them, the release said.