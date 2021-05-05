Second Covid vaccination camp for Guwahati airport employees

HT Bureau

Guwahati, May 4: The second Covid vaccination camp, which was opened for all above 18 years by the govt. was organised at LGBI Airport Guwahati on Tuesday.

Airports Authority of India in association with National Health Mission, Assam organised this vaccination camp which was first for many young officers and staff working at Guwahati Airport. The vaccination camp was meant for all the working staff and was also opened for all AAI family members (only dependents), the employees of AAI, airlines, agencies, frontline staff and the stakeholders associated with the LGBI Airport Guwahati.

Around 1,200 people had registered themselves for the vaccination on the first day, out of which employees close to 600 were vaccinated till Tuesday evening. The camp will continue further depending on the availability of the vaccines from the state health dept. and the enrolment of the employees.

Informing about the vaccination camp, Airport director Ramesh Kumar said, “We had requested all heads of departments, airlines, ground handling agencies, frontline workers and the stakeholders at the airport to be kindly intimate in their vertical to get maximum advantage of the vaccination camp which we planned to start today onwards. As this was opened for all above 18+ age groups, the camp started at 9:30 morning and the number of registration was more than expected. Considering the statistics and interested possible candidates, the vaccination camp will continue for next few days,” he added.

Officials coordinating the camp said, we have registered more than 2,500 people, if health officials of NHM continue and our staff are still left, we may extend the camp for next few days. This includes some elderly retired employees and their dependents as well. As the number of enrolment was high, the vaccination venue was a community centre inside the AAI residential colony, a hall with huge capacity for maintaining health protocols.

“I am thankful to the state govt. especially to the state health officials and NHM staff for their noble cause and their dedication in helping us get vaccinated amid this pandemic,” said airport director Ramesh Kumar.

Separate help desk has also been set up to streamline the process and assist the elderly people. Priority is given to the frontline workers and the airline staff who are on regular duties and in shift duties.

Earlier, a vaccination camp was conducted on April 11, 2021 at the LGBI Airport, Guwahati for all stakeholders including Airlines Ground Handling Agencies/ Staff Officers and others working and retired employees who were above 45 years of age.