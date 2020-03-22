Second test of Jorhat girl for COVID-19 turns out negative

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, March 22: The people of Jorhat can breathe a collective sigh of relief as the first case of a girl testing positive for coronavirus here, tested negative for the COVID-19 virus at the Regional Medical Research Centre under ICMR at Lahowal in Dibrugarh district on Saturday midnight.

The Regional Viral and Diagnostic Laboratory at RMRC-ICMR, Lahowal report stated that the nasopharyngeal and throat swabs of the girl had been collected on March 20, between 8pm to 9 pm by the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and had been received in good condition at 11.25 pm on the same day by the laboratory, and that it had tested negative.

The report came in late Saturday night and the negative result was informed through social media by deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati at 2.11 am of Sunday.

“This is very good news,” the deputy commissioner said adding that it was no reason for complacency. She appealed to the people to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday and to take all the precautionary measures and the government guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

As the news spread like wildfire that the first coronavirus positive case had surfaced at Jorhat, a friction of fear ran down the spines of the people here.

The four-year five months old girl who had arrived with her mother and sister from Bihar on March 19, had tested positive at the JMCH and had been admitted to the JMCH isolation ward along with her mother and sister from March 20. She had been detected with fever and novel coronavirus symptoms by JMCH. The girl was found to have fever by ANM and ASHA workers who had visited the family on March 20 at Pulibor here where they were residing in an uncle’s house. The three had been immediately shifted to JMCH.

Korati had further informed that the father who was in Bihar would also be isolated.

Meanwhile, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “The 4-year-old child who was suspected of #covid19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and RMRC, Dibrugarh has been found NEGATIVE. There is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far.”