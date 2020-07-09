Secretariat, residences of 5 EMs sealed  

COVID cases on the rise in Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 8: Karbi Anglong district administration has ordered sealing of five residences of elected public representatives along with Karbi Anglong Administrative Council (KAAC) secretariat building as a precautionary measure to contain further spread of coronavirus.

The Secretariat building which was earlier announced to be shut for three days will remain closed till July 19 as per a revised order.

Passing new orders, the district administration has sealed the residences of all those infected with COVID-19.

Official residences of EMs – Amar Sing Tisso and Rupsing Teron in Council Colony, here, had been sealed effective from 5 pm on July 7.

The private residence of EM Rupsing Teron in Diphu and at Rongmonjir, Lumding Road had also been sealed effective on July 7. The quarters occupied by Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Ramsing Timung at PWD Colony at Lumding Road was also sealed.

The private residence of Chief Executive Member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang at Rongthe-ang, Diphu, is also sealed as his wife Kache Teronpi and son Sengkan Ronghang had tested positive for COVID-19.

The residence of Gopal Chetry, who tested positive, in Dewan Basti, Matipung, here, is also sealed. The order was passed on July 8.

In another order the district administration has ordered compulsory home quarantine of seven days for all those coming from Kamrup Metropolitan or passing through it. The period for quarantine may be extended based on risk assessment, said the order.

The test result of the personnel in the personal security detail of KAAC leaders has all come negative on Wednesday. The KAAC Secretariat staff has given their swabs for testing on Tuesday but some are still to submit their swabs due to the crowd who went for testing.

Stand alone shops are open but with few customers. Some shops have even closed due to lack of customers. Auto Rickshaws, the main means of transport here are sitting idle at their stands.

Meanwhile, three contacts of Additional Director, Agriculture, Karbi Anglong, Ramsing Hanse have tested positive for COVID-19. They are Probin Kurmi (35), CRPF, Siloni, R Gangadhram, CRPF, Taralangso and Gopal Chetry (49).

Hanse tested positive for the virus last Saturday.

They have been brought to DMCH, Diphu. Hanse is undergoing treatment in Guwahati.

Vice President, BJP, East Karbi Anglong District Committee, Ajit Kr. Dey (53) and nominated Member of Autonomous Council (MAC), has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two others – Debashis Das (22) and Runush Sangma (37) tested others tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.