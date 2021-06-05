Section 144 clamped from Amguri to Bagori

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 4: In view of the increasing water level in various locations under Kaziranga National Park, Kaliabor sub division officer (SDO) clamped section 144(1) of CrPC from Amguri to Bagori in Nagaon district portion of the park with immediate effect so that the wild animals as well as other wild species of the park could move safely to take shelter on the higher ground by crossing the NH-37 throughout the entire area.

As per the notification, the speed of vehicles must not exceed 40 km per hour, prohibition on assembly of people more than five, carrying of firearms, lethal weapons as well as bows and arrows have been prohibited until further notice. Similarly, hunting and killing of wild animals as well as parking of heavy vehicles in front of dhabas and other restaurants in those areas have been banned in the same notification.

The police, para military forces, other armed forces, forest personnel as well as security personnel on VIP duty, ambulance carrying critically ill patients, medical staff and other emergency services have been exempted from the section 144, an official release stated here.