Section 144 clamped in parts of Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Guwahati city Police has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and prohibited assembly of more than 5 persons in Bharalumukh, Fatasil Ambari, Gorchuk, and Azara Police Station without prior permission from competent authorities with effect from August 4.

“Some specified and unspecified persons or groups of persons or organisations/associations are likely to disturb normal functioning of offices, movement of public and flow of traffic in pans of West Police district, Guwahati”, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of West Police District said in his order.

“It is apprehended that such groups of persons or organisations/ associations arc planning or carry out agitation/demonstration/shouting of slogans in parts of West Police district, Guwahati which may cause breach of peace and public order and may cause disturbance/interruption of peaceful movement of public traffic and also normal functioning of office in above mentioned area,” the order stated.

“It is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, smooth flow of traffic and normal functioning of offices in areas under the West police district,” it added.