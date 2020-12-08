Section 144 CrPC clamped along Indo-Bangla border in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 7: Section 144 CrPC has been clamped along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar district with immediate effect. In an order issued to this effect on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli promulgated night curfew under Section 144 CrPC along Bangladesh border of Cachar district. Movement of individuals has remained strictly prohibited in between sunset to sunrise within one km radius of Indo-Bangladesh border of Cachar district from December 5. No person is allowed to move on river Surma and on its high bank within the limit of the territory in actual control of India in the district of Cachar between the hours of sunset to sunrise. Notably, the order has been promulgated in view of the movement of extremist elements out to create law and order problems in the district and also unauthorized movement of commodities, including cattle from the district through the areas surrounding the district borders.

The order stated that no person will be allowed to ply boats in the river Surma for fishing purposes and the permission for fishing has to be obtained from the Circle Officer, Katigorah. It further stated that no person shall carry on any vehicle, handcart, rickshaw or any other modes of transport, sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, SK Oil, salt etc between sunset to sunrise within 5 km belt inside the district boundary of Cachar along Bangladesh border. Permit may be issued in this regard by the Circle Officer, Katigorah, who will only provide relaxation for specific purposes after verification from the local supply officials. The order came into force for a two-month period from the date of issue.