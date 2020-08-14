Security beefed up in Assam ahead of I-day celebrations

Movement of individuals allowed on August 15

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIBRUGARH, Aug 13: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in various parts of the state with just two days left for Independence Day celebration in view of the boycott call given by seven militant organisations of the Northeast, including ULFA(I) and PDCK.

In the capital city, the police stations have been alerted to thwart the attempt of any militant organisation to disrupt the I-Day functions.

The state level function of I-Day will be held at Judges Field here after a gap of 23 years, where chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will unfurl the national tricolour.

Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krisha on Thursday visited the Judges field to take the stock of the situation ahead of I-Day celebrations.

“We have arranged elaborate security arrangement all over Guwahati city ahead of Independence day celebration,” Guwahati City Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told reporters here.

“We have also alerted all the police stations and police patrolling is going on in the city,” Gupta said.

Amid the ongoing fear of coronavirus, Guwahati police personnel also underwent COVID-19 testing.

On being asked about the police personnel who had tested positive for coronavirus, Gupta said, “Some have tested positive but most of them have recovered from the infection and have joined back the force.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Government has allowed the movement of individuals from 6 am to 5 pm on August 15 in view of the celebration of Independence Day,

“In view of celebration of Independence Day, the movement of individuals shall be allowed between 6 am and 5 pm on August 15, subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of face cover in all public places at all times,” stated in an order issued by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Dibrugarh additional SP (headquarters) Padmanabh Baruah said, “We are fully prepared to ensure a peaceful Independence Day. Citizens will be able to celebrate Independence Day without dread and fear. Since the last 15 days intensive patrolling is being carried out in all important locations and vulnerable areas.”

However, security has been intensified at Bogibeel bridge to counter any threat from insurgent groups.

He added that security forces have been tasked to guard vital installations of the district including oil and gas pipelines, power houses, transmission towers, major bridges, railway stations, airport, markets and public places have been kept under close guard. Security has been tightened at the Dibrugarh airport, Bogibeel bridge, Dibrugarh railway station, radio station, Doordarshan kendra, oil and gas terminals, transmission towers and industrial units which may be likely targets for militants.

In view of the threat, security check points have been set up at various places within the town and its outskirts, especially the entry and exit points of the town. While all incoming and outgoing vehicles are being stopped for checking, pedestrians also have to undergo frisking in the check points. Extensive security arrangements were also being made at the Chowkidinghee playground, the venue of the official Independence Day function in Dibrugarh.