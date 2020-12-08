Security beefed up in Cachar; executive magistrates deputed in view of All India strike

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 7: In view of proposed All India strike by various Trade unions on Tuesday, the Cachar district administration has beefed up security in Silchar and other parts of the district. The administration has deputed executive magistrates to look after specific areas.

In an order issued to this effect on Monday, the administration has deputed Circle officer, ALRS, Sonai circle and executive magistrate, Cachar, Silchar, Bikash Chetri to look after DC’S office and court compound area, Silchar. Kimneinem Changsen, assistant commissioner, Cachar and executive magistrate will look after Silchar police station areas (excluding Rangirkhari Town outpost, Ghungur town outpost, Rongpur Police petrol, Malugram town outpost, Tarapur town outpost).

Circle officer (A), Silchar revenue circle, Cachar and executive magistrate, Ruthi Aiawzo Selate will look after Rangirkhari Town outpost, Ghungur Town outpost, Rongpur Police patrol, Malugram town outpost, Tarapur town outpost.

Jayanta Chakraborty, circle officer, Udharbond and executive magistrate will look after Udharbond and Borkhola police station areas. Pranjit Kumar Deb, circle officer, Katigorah and executive magistrate will look after Katigorah police station areas. Sudeep Nath circle officer (A) Sonai revenue circle and executive magistrate, Cachar will look after Sonai, Kachudaram and Dholai police station areas.

“The Magistrates will take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with law and order situation and they will report directly to the district magistrate and also additional district magistrate i/c Magistracy Branch from time to time about the law and order situation in their respective areas,” the order stated.