Security forces apprehend 2 KCP militants in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Security forces along with Bishnupur Police apprehended two active cadres of banned insurgent group KCP (PWG – Khuman) near Chothe village in Bishnupur district of Manipur on October 19 last.

Based on specific intelligence, security forces launched a joint operation with police and apprehended the cadres and recovered one 9mm Pistol (make USA-111) with a magazine, eight rounds of live ammunition, two Chinese hand grenades and two detonators from their possession. The apprehended cadres along with the recovered items have been handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further investigation.