Security forces apprehend one NSCN (I-M) cadre in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Dec 9: Assam Rifles under Spear Corps in a joint operation with Police representative apprehended one cadre of NSCN (I-M) in general area Thilixu, Dimapur on December 6 last.

Based on specific input, Security forces along with police launched an operation and apprehended one cadre of NSCN (I-M) who was involved in extortion and illegal arms dealing.

A number of warlike stores including one 7.65mm US made Pistol, one 7.65mm Country made Pistol, one point 22mm Pistol, one point 22mm Air Rifle, one Rifle sight, one Spare Butt and 16 live rounds of ammunition, besides contraband drugs were also recovered from the individual. The apprehended cadre along with the recovered items have been handed over to Diphupar Police Station for further investigation.