Security forces organise motorcycle rally in Churachandpur

HT Bureau

KOHIMA, Oct 12: Churachandpur Battalion under the aegis IGAR (S) of Spear Corps organised a 150 km motorcycle rally from Churachandpur town to Thanlon village, Pherzwal district in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Eimi Riders Manipur on Saturday.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off from Court Complex at Tuibong, Churachandpur on Saturday in which 30 avid riders of Eimi Riders Manipur covered 150 km in two days.

The motorcycle rally has been organised to spread awareness on ‘Right to Equality’, ‘Free Legal Aid & Services’ and ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ among the local populace of remote and interior villages of Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.