Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunitions in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 9 (NNN): A combined team of Manipur police commandos and troops of Assam Rifles on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Bishnupur district.

The operation was conducted in and around Nambol Khathong by the police commandos attached with the Bishnupur district police and a column of 16 Assam Rifles early Friday, around 5 am, based on specific information, a police source said.

The recovered arms and ammunitions were one AK -56 rifles, one AK 56 magazine, two 9 mm pistol, two 9 mm pistol magazine, one

.22 mm pistol, one magazine of .22 pistol, five lethode bombs, one handheld set, 22 rounds of AK-56 Ammunition, eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 10 rounds of .22 ammunition, nine rounds of M-16 ammunition and one M-16 grenade

Police suspect the cache belongs to an underground group. The seized items were handed over to Nambol police station for further necessary action where a case has been registered at the police station for investigation.