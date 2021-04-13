Security forces reject NSCN (I-M) demand for removal of Assam Rifles post

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, April 12: The security forces today rejected the NSCN (I-M) demand for removal of the Assam Rifles post at Doyapur along Dimapur-Hebron road.

The NSCN (I-M) alleged that the Assam Rifles post has violated ceasefire ground rules.

Dubbing the NSCN (I-M)’s allegation as malicious, PRO (Defence) Lt Col Sumit K Sharma, in a release, on Monday said it is strange that the outfit raised such an allegation against a legitimate Assam Rifles post at Doyapur which has been carrying out its bonafide task in that location for over two years.

“This raises the question of the ulterior motives of the complainants,” the release stated.

The security forces advised the NSCN (I-M) to refrain from its ‘constant attempts’ directed at discrediting them to have a free hand in running its ‘unlawful activities’ in the area.

It said the Assam Rifles post at Doyapur, situated at around six km away from Hebron camp, the NSCN (I-M) headquarters, plays a key role in providing a secure environment according to the wishes of the local populace and the government.

The security forces claimed that the post is far beyond what is stipulated in the ceasefire ground rules.

They said the various initiatives taken up by the post, in conjunction with the civil administration, have contributed in adding value to the lives of residents of Doyapur and its neighbouring villages.

The release said the Assam Rifles is mandated to carry out operations to ensure peace and order and prevent any violation of ceasefire ground rules by any faction.

Asserting that the Assam Rifles will continue to do so, the release said such operations are always conducted with all Covid protocols in place. Besides, the Assam Rifles has been carrying out numerous programmes towards helping the populace in combating the Covid pandemic. Therefore, to allege that they are willfully jeopardizing the people is preposterous and misleading, the release added.

The security forces also said the Assam Rifles will remain committed to be the sentinels of peace and tranquility in the region and continue to operate against any faction which vitiates the security environment.