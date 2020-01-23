Security tightened across Assam ahead of R-Day celebrations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: With just two days left for the 71st Republic Day celebrations, the police and the security forces have intensified security measures in and around the city in view of the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and other subversive acts. Elaborate arrangements have been made for celebration of R-Day at Veterinary Playground at Khanapara in the city with the presence of heavy security personnel.

The security forces have been keeping vigil in sensitive areas to maintain law and order in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations. After an explosion which rocked Sapekhati under Charaideo district on Monday night, Assam Police and CRPF personnel have intensified checking along the Assam-Nagaland border at Merapani in Golaghat district. Vehicles especially from Nagaland are being checked regularly so that no bad elements can enter Assam to carry out subversive activities. Merapani along the Assam-Nagaland border is regarded as one of the sensitive areas of the state.

On the other hand, security personnel are taking part in the march-past rehearsal at Assam Veterinary College playground in Guwahati to celebrate the Republic Day with patriotic fervour. Troops from Assam Police, Veerangana, BSF, CRPF and NCC cadets have been rehearsing for the Republic Day parade in Guwahati. A team of Mizoram Police will also take part in the parade.

Meanwhile, 40 CCTV cameras have been installed at Khanapara playground to monitor the venue constantly where the state government’s Republic Day celebration is scheduled to be held from 9 AM onwards.

There will be four separate gates for entrance of VVIPs, VIPs and the general public. Apart from routing checking, the police also intensified security measures in river routes fearing militant strike during the celebrations. “We handed over the venue to the police to sanitize the place one month prior to Republic Day,” the DC said. The security has been tightened in upper Assam districts including Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Security personnel have continued counter-insurgency operations in the sensitive areas so that the militant organisations cannot carry out any kind of subversive activities. Security arrangements in Dibrugarh airport at Mohanbari, Bogibeel bridge, and other major government installations have been tightened. Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed in Chabua on Tuesday and the force was seen marching in the entire Chabua town to counter militant activities. Dibrugarh superintendent of police Sreejith Tiraviam said, “Our preparations are going on in full swing. We have tightened the security in all the major government installations to thwart any militant activity before Republic Day. Today, RAF has been deployed in Naharkatia. Counter-insurgency operation is going on.”

The security has been strengthened in the Tinsukia district, which remains highly vulnerable due to explosions that took place in the past. Tinsukia shares its boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and the militants sneak into the district through the Himalayan state.

“We have beefed up checking at the check post along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border to thwart any kind of subversive activities by the militant outfits,” said army sources. “The area is sensitive because it is covered with dense forests and the militants sneak into Assam through the forest route and carry out subversive activities. We are taking every possible measure to counter any kind of threat from the rebel groups,” added army sources.