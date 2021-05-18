Self defense instructor Monojit Singha felicitated 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Israeli Self defense systems Krav Maga instructor Monojit Singha from Guwahati was felicitated by the Assam Book of Records on Monday for his services towards women empowerment and works for giving free self defense training to underprivileged girls in Assam since 2019.

He is a founder of Mashakio Self Defense Academy and runs a women safety project named “Mission Shakti” for providing free self defense training to women in Assam.

He thanked Manjit Sharma, editor of the Assam Book of Records and mentioned that he will continue his diligent effort in the field of women’s self defense.