Seminar on Scientific and Spiritual Significance of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Organised

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, December 31: A daylong seminar on scientific and spiritual significance of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was organised by Rangapara College in collaboration with Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj, Assam on Friday.

The session started with the lighting of the lamp by the principal of Rangapara College, Dr Ranjan Kalita and the president of the Namdharma Samaj Dinesh Mahanta. In his welcome speech, Dr Kalita spoke on the importance of the session. The technical session started with a meaningful speech by the president of the Namdharma Samaj where he explained and deliberated some of the ‘adhyay’ (chapters) of the Gita.

It was followed by recitation and explanation of some of the important ‘adhyay’ (chapters) of the Gita by Damodar Hazarika. In the next talk, the scientific significance of the Gita was explained by Dr Rakesh Moulick, scientist, Institutes of Plasma Research, Assam. In his talk, he tried to make a connection between the scientific temper and spirituality of the Gita.

At the end of the session, Dr Ranendra Mohan Deka, vice principal, Rangapara College offered vote of thanks. Dhameswar Hazarika, retired principal, Pasighat College was also present as a guest in the session. The session was coordinated by Prasanta Boro, HoD, department of Bodo and moderated by Dr Aswini Kumar Deka, HoD, department of Assamese, Rangapara College.